JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.67% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $159,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,116,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19,554.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $845,431.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,203.68. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $37.65 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.35%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

