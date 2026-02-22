JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 74,589 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $156,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 81,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 362.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $140.05.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

