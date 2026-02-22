JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 193,606 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.67% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $148,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

