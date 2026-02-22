Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $144,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

