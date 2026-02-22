Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $155,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,531,000 after purchasing an additional 619,457 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,942.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 442,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 196,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 123,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

