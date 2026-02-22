Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 8,754 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

