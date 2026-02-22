Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Insider Sells $192,967.75 in Stock

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) insider David Berman sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $192,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,538.65. The trade was a 50.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immunocore by 45.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Immunocore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Analyst and institutional support: multiple brokers still carry buy/overweight views and the consensus average price target (~$60.90) sits well above the current market level, which can underpin upside if clinical or commercial progress resumes. MarketBeat IMCR Coverage

High institutional ownership (~84.5%): large, stable holders (Primecap, Bellevue, Tang Capital, Millennium, Armistice) can reduce free float and provide support over the medium term as long-term investors remain committed. MarketBeat IMCR Coverage

Strong liquidity on the balance sheet: very high current and quick ratios (~6.0) reduce short-term solvency risk but are unlikely to drive near-term share moves absent new catalysts.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent: the recent report shows effectively 0 shares short (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and should be treated cautiously rather than interpreted as a market signal.

Lower-than-average intraday volume can amplify price moves on either positive or negative news; monitor volume for conviction on any follow-through.

Clustered insider selling: CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares (~48% reduction in her stake) and several other senior insiders (David Berman, John Goll, Tina Leger) also sold large portions on the same day—a development that commonly pressures sentiment and can trigger short‑term selling. InsiderTrades: CEO Sells IMCR SEC Form 4 (Berman)

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

