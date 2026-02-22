GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Vernova stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $829.65 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $846.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.23.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,060,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

