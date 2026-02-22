Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Healthpeak Properties stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4%

DOC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8,859.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 82,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 81,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

