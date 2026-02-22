Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 3,056 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $211,964.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,030.40. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 65 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,508.40.

On Thursday, January 8th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 59 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $4,510.55.

On Thursday, January 8th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 881 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $67,352.45.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 52 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $4,028.96.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,026 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $79,494.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 54 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $4,155.30.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,279 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $98,419.05.

On Monday, November 24th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 35,572 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $2,852,162.96.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 373.67% and a net margin of 39.44%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

More PTC Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.