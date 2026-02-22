Dover Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

