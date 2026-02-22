PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $213,698.16 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $213,698.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 108,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,902.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,813 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $194,912.77.

On Friday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $180,330.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $308,766.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $133,816.05.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $377,829.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $171,196.30.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 373.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 121,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

