Gregory Sbrocco Sells 952 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.43, for a total transaction of $246,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,120.37. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $264.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $265.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average of $209.79.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter worth $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 17.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wabtec by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

