Eric Pauwels Sells 3,019 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $209,397.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,181.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,024 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $80,588.80.

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,722 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $133,300.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Eric Pauwels sold 4,602 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $352,053.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,352 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $104,752.96.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,789 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $137,663.55.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Pauwels sold 20,508 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,584,448.08.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,039,074.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Pauwels sold 3,202 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $240,342.12.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 373.67%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,691,000 after buying an additional 514,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,856,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,339,000 after acquiring an additional 891,690 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

