Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $194,912.77 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $194,912.77. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 111,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,808.48. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.16.

On Friday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $180,330.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $308,766.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $133,816.05.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $377,829.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $171,196.30.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.

PTC Therapeutics News Roundup

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 373.67%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

