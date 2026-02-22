Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

