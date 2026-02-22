Pierre Gravier Sells 2,992 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $207,525.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,376.48. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pierre Gravier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Pierre Gravier sold 2,139 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $164,596.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 373.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Several research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

