Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $49.24 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $61.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock purchased 3,669 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $150,025.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,761.20. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,002.24. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

