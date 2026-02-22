Dover Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,920. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $308.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.91 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

