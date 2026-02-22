BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Receives $16.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0455.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTGO. Citigroup began coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str raised BTGO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Positive Sentiment: BitGo and Figure completed the first blockchain‑native equity trades on Figure's Alternative Trading System, marking a practical milestone for tokenized equities that leverages BitGo's regulated custody infrastructure — a product win that supports future institutional revenue opportunities.

BitGo and Figure completed the first blockchain‑native equity trades on Figure's Alternative Trading System, marking a practical milestone for tokenized equities that leverages BitGo's regulated custody infrastructure — an expansion that could broaden custody and issuance revenue and deepen BitGo's role in international stablecoin markets. Positive Sentiment: BitGo was named the issuer and primary custodian of FYUSD, a U.S. dollar‑backed stablecoin aimed at institutional use in Asian markets — an expansion that could broaden custody and issuance revenue and deepen BitGo's role in international stablecoin markets.

BitGo was named the issuer and primary custodian of FYUSD, a U.S. dollar‑backed stablecoin aimed at institutional use in Asian markets — an expansion that could broaden custody and issuance revenue and deepen BitGo's role in international stablecoin markets. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokerages and research firms initiated coverage or began reporting on BTGO (including Deutsche Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Compass Point, Craig Hallum), increasing analyst attention and investor visibility — typically supportive for trading liquidity and valuation discovery.

Multiple major brokerages and research firms initiated coverage or began reporting on BTGO (including Deutsche Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Compass Point, Craig Hallum), increasing analyst attention and investor visibility — typically supportive for trading liquidity and valuation discovery. Positive Sentiment: Clear Str LLC upgraded BTGO to a "strong‑buy," which could attract buyer interest from institutions that follow or mirror that shop's coverage.

Clear Str LLC upgraded BTGO to a "strong‑buy," which could attract buyer interest from institutions that follow or mirror that shop's coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded BTGO to a "hold" — an improvement in coverage but less bullish than a buy/strong‑buy rating; may have mixed impact compared with other more positive broker notes.

Shares of NYSE:BTGO opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. BTGO has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,639.34. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 539,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

BTGO Company Profile

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

