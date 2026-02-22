Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLLS. Clear Str raised shares of Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $68,000. B Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 0.8% in the third quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 3,281,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

