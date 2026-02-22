FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $56.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 101.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (FY2026: from $2.70 to $2.74; FY2027: from $2.90 to $2.96) and bumped its price target to $56 with an “Outperform” rating, signaling analyst confidence in FirstEnergy’s earnings trajectory and implying upside versus the current price. The Fly

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

