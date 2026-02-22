Head-To-Head Survey: Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) vs. Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI)

Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Get Free Report) and Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A Heico 15.39% 16.80% 8.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballistic Recovery and Heico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heico 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given Ballistic Recovery’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ballistic Recovery is more favorable than Heico.

This table compares Ballistic Recovery and Heico”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heico $4.49 billion 8.12 $690.39 million $4.57 57.18

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Heico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heico beats Ballistic Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

