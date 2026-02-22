HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 307,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of HP worth $158,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HP by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.62.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.59 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

