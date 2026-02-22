Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.