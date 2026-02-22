Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

GPN opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $106.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 242.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and robust 2026 guidance — GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS above estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of $13.80–$14.00, which topped the Street and implies double‑digit EPS growth; that beat/guide combo is the core catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and robust 2026 guidance — GPN reported adjusted Q4 EPS above estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of $13.80–$14.00, which topped the Street and implies double‑digit EPS growth; that beat/guide combo is the core catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: $2.5B total buyback program, including $550M accelerated repurchase — management approved an expanded $2.5B repurchase framework and kicked off $550M of accelerated buys, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Read More. Read More.

$2.5B total buyback program, including $550M accelerated repurchase — management approved an expanded $2.5B repurchase framework and kicked off $550M of accelerated buys, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New quarterly dividend announced — GPN declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal to the stock. Read More.

New quarterly dividend announced — GPN declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and adding modest income appeal to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside and supportive notes — several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views (Wells Fargo raised its PT to $105; Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised to $90), lending validation to the company’s outlook. Read More.

Analyst upside and supportive notes — several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views (Wells Fargo raised its PT to $105; Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised to $90), lending validation to the company’s outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum — GPN cleared its 20-, 50- and 200‑day moving averages, which attracts momentum/technical buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More.

Technical momentum — GPN cleared its 20-, 50- and 200‑day moving averages, which attracts momentum/technical buyers but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heightened bearish/options activity — recent unusual activity showed a sharp rise in put buying (about 7,593 puts, ~112% above average), which could signal some hedging or skepticism from options traders even as the stock rallies.

Heightened bearish/options activity — recent unusual activity showed a sharp rise in put buying (about 7,593 puts, ~112% above average), which could signal some hedging or skepticism from options traders even as the stock rallies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed sell‑side stance — some firms remain cautious: BNP Paribas raised its price target but kept an Underperform rating, highlighting that not all analysts are convinced the upside is sustainable. Read More.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

