Comparing SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) and SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and SouthPeak Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance 28.39% 12.45% 4.93% SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portman Ridge Finance and SouthPeak Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given SouthPeak Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SouthPeak Interactive is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and SouthPeak Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $62.43 million 2.40 -$5.93 million $1.09 10.50 SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SouthPeak Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats SouthPeak Interactive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

About SouthPeak Interactive

(Get Free Report)

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.