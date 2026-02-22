Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.55 price objective on the stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

CWAN opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 365,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,085.60. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 233,813 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $5,480,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,357,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,811,314.72. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,032,399 shares of company stock worth $24,345,918 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer‑term demand for the stock. MarketBeat CWAN overview

Significant institutional backing remains — large managers (Vanguard, Wellington, T. Rowe, plus a new Starboard stake) have recently increased or established positions, which supports longer‑term demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. DA Davidson note via TickerReport

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $24.55 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling analyst views are cautious/steady rather than bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Zacks Q4 earnings coverage

Coverage of Q4 results and key metrics is mixed — earnings writeups (Zacks, SeattlePI, Yahoo valuation pieces) highlight some operational momentum but leave room for interpretation vs. estimates, so the report did not clearly swing sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double‑digit percentages — this volume can pressure near‑term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. SEC filing (example CEO sale)

Large insider sales by top executives on Feb. 17–18: CEO Sandeep Sahai, CTO Souvik Das, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson and another insider each sold substantial blocks (~tens to hundreds of thousands of shares), trimming ownership by double‑digit percentages — this volume can pressure near‑term sentiment even if sales are preplanned. Negative Sentiment: Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the recently proposed shareholder buyout price is fair, which raises legal/transactional risk and could complicate or reprice the deal for investors. Litigation or a negotiated raise in price would be material. GlobeNewswire: Kaskela investigation

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

