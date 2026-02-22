Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Head to Head Analysis

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avivagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Stryker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avivagen and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker 0 4 13 0 2.76

Valuation & Earnings

Stryker has a consensus target price of $426.94, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Avivagen.

This table compares Avivagen and Stryker”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Stryker $25.12 billion 5.79 $3.25 billion $8.40 45.26

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen. Avivagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen N/A N/A N/A Stryker 12.92% 24.41% 11.25%

Volatility and Risk

Avivagen has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Avivagen on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical and thoracolumbar systems that include fixation, minimally invasive and interbody systems used in spinal injury, complex spine and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment, and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, clinical communication and workflow solutions, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties, as well as patient and caregiver safety technologies. This segment also provides neurosurgical, neurovascular and craniomaxillofacial implant products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular procedures; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Portage, Michigan.

