Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $47,494.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $789,830.46. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,692 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Featured Articles

