Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Position Decreased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,322 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

