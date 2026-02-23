Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 7,699 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Semanteon Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 3.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of LRN opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.27. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74.

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

