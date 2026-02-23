Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,405,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 512,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,336,000 after buying an additional 376,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,795,000 after acquiring an additional 196,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,446,000 after acquiring an additional 211,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $175.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

