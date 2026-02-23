RHB Capital Bhd. (RHBAF) to Release Earnings on Monday

RHB Capital Bhd. (OTCMKTS:RHBAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect RHB Capital Bhd. to post earnings of $0.0510 per share and revenue of $589.3840 million for the quarter.

RHB Capital Bhd. Stock Performance

RHBAF stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. RHB Capital Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

About RHB Capital Bhd.

RHB Capital Bhd is a leading Malaysian financial services group headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. Established in 1997 through the merger of several domestic finance and banking entities, the company operates as a diversified financial institution, offering a broad spectrum of banking and non-banking products and services.

The group’s core banking arm provides conventional and Islamic retail, business and transaction banking solutions. Its product suite includes deposit accounts, personal and commercial loans, trade financing, treasury and cash management services.

