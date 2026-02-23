Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

NYSE WM opened at $230.07 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $1,724,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,130. This represents a 32.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,706 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,317,344.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,485.69. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,470,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

