31,807 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $136.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

