JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $91.97 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of Global-e Online worth $91,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 21.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 16.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Global-e Online stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

