Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Corning makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Corning by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $3,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.