iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 894.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.