Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Samuel Waters Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Samuel Waters sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $47,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,884.32. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 549.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

