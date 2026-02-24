Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Boosted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $407.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.95. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,801 shares of company stock valued at $32,360,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

