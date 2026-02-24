Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 420.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $329,500.09. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,358.25. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares in the company, valued at $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 165,539 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,406 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

