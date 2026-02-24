First American Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

First American Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 38.9% of First American Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First American Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $118,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,530,000 after buying an additional 4,372,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,575,000 after buying an additional 2,780,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,444,000 after buying an additional 1,706,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

