Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 415.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 785.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 188,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Green Dot by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 980,012 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 64.5% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 71,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.25 target price on Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $640.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.81. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,413.57. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the sale, the director owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

