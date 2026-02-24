Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $190.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

