HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 154,612 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 101,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,779,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 435,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

