Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Position Increased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 491.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises approximately 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 71,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

