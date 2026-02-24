JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,677 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $98,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.34 per share, with a total value of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

