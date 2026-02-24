Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.71. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

