3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGOPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

3i Group stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

3i Group plc is a London‑based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid‑market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long‑life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

